[Watch] Hayden Walsh bowls from way behind the crease during AUS vs WI 1st ODI

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh was spotted bowling from far behind the crease during the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In a clip posted by cricket.com.au, the wrist-spinner could be seen delivering the ball from at least three yards behind the bowling crease.

Walsh played as one of the specialist spinners in the opening game, with Gudakesh Motie being the other as the Men in Maroon hoped to build on their unforgettable win in the second Test in Brisbane. It was also the 31-year-old's first ODI since July 2022 when he played against India at Port of Spain.

Here's the clip:

Australia won the toss and elected to field first as debutant Xavier Bartlett nipped out the first three of the four West Indian wickets to fall. However, Keacy Karty and Roston Chase held the fort with their 110-run partnership until Adam Zampa intervened to separate the two by bowling the latter around his legs.

The visiting side lost their last five wickets for 38 runs to set the reigning world champions 232 to win.

Hayden Walsh goes wicketless as Australia take lead in the series with an eight-wicket win

Steve Smith and Cameron Green walk off after the win. (Credits: Twitter)

Walsh could not make an impact with his bowling as the Aussie batters milked him for 41 runs in his 7.3 overs, with captain Steve Smith finishing the match off with a boundary.

The Caribbeans got a ray of hope after Travis Head departed in the very first over off Matthew Forde's bowling. However, Josh Inglis, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, took the attack to the opposition to bring up a quick-fire half-century.

Motie got Inglis in the 12th over of the innings. While Cameron Green started cautiously, he opened up later during his unbroken 149-run partnership with Smith. The two sides will lock horns in the second ODI on Sunday, February 4, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

