[Watch] "He's a lot older than that"- Nasser Hussain reacts to hilarious roast by Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a light-hearted banter with former captain Nasser Hussain after the end of play on Day 1 of the first Test of Ashes 2023.

In a video posted by Sky Sports Cricket on Twitter, Hussain was seen asking wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow about the decision to not give James Anderson the new ball. It was the first time since 2009 that the legendary bowler didn't open the bowling for England in a Test on home soil.

Bairstow jokingly asked Nasser Hussain whether he was the captain in 2009 when it was the last time Anderson wasn't given the new ball. To this, Kevin Pietersen said:

"He's a lot older than that (laughs)."

Pietersen indirectly reminded Hussain of how old he was and that was a hilarious one-liner that had everyone crack up. Hussain also nudged Pietersen after that comment as seen in the video below:

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket "That's way above my paygrade that Nas!" 🤣 "That's way above my paygrade that Nas!" 🤣 https://t.co/O8uOIABZQt

Surprised to see Australia blink first: Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain was baffled with Australia's defensive field placement right from ball one of the first Ashes 2023 Test against England. There was a deep point in place right from the first over and Hussain felt it was a sign of the Aussies accepting that the Bazball ideology would work against them.

On this, Hussain stated:

"By posting a deep point as early as the first over it looked like they [Australia] were admitting 'we know you can do that against us, and we are going to have to set the field accordingly.' They were reacting before anything had happened in effect and it was a surprise in some ways to see Australia blink first."

England declared their innings rather unusually at 393/8 as they wanted to have a crack at Australia with the new ball. The visitors saw that spell off and now will be keen to bat big on a great batting pitch.

