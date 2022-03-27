[Watch] Heartbreak for India as Deepti Sharma takes crucial wicket on no-ball

In a heart-wrenching moment for India at the 2022 Women's World Cup, Deepti Sharma's dismissal of South Africa's Mignon du Preez in the final over was overturned after it was revealed the all-rounder had overstepped in her bowling stride.

It was the last league-stage game of the tournament. While South Africa had already qualified, India needed a win at all costs to go ahead. After opting to bat first, Mithali Raj and Co. put up a challenging score of 274-7. India ceased important moments in their defense and brought the equation down to three runs off two balls with just three Proteas wickets remaining.

Preez was on strike at 51 - only the second half-centurion from her team. Deepti tossed up an orthodox off-spinner and the right-handed batter stepped out for a hoick wide from long-on but mistimed it. It went straight to the hands of Harmanpreet Kaur, kicking off massive celebrations in the Indian camp.

But just as the frolics in the crowd settled, umpire Jacqueline Williams raised her hand to signal a no-ball and a free-hit. Smiles turned into frowns and applauding hands went over heads in disappointment. Deepti didn't have anything behind the crease when her leg landed and had overstepped by the thinnest of margins.

Although the run wasn't counted, the South African batters rotated the strike and needed two runs from as many deliveries. Preez's partner Shabnim Ismail took a single on the free-hit and the former finished things off by threading the off-side field for a single on the last ball.

Just like that, India were knocked out of the World Cup from the league stage, with Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies reaching the semi-finals.

"Presents an opportunity for the next set of players to take the baton forward" - India captain Mithali Raj

Speaking after the match, Mithali said her team gave their all in the match. She talked about the impact of India missing their most experienced bowler in Jhulan Goswami due to injury and the way forward for this team before both of them.

"I think we have given it our all. It was a good game for both sides, but for us, it means the end of our campaign. With the bowlers that we had and the way they have been bowling, I thought 274 was a good total. Jhulan's experience would have definitely come good but it was also the chance for the other bowlers to step up to the plate. With our World Cup being the last, it now presents an opportunity for the next set of players to take the baton forward. A big thanks to all the fans who have supported us right through, I wish the support continues for us as we go forward."

The semi-finals will be played on March 30 and 31 followed by the final on April 3.

