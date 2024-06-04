[Watch] Heinrich Klaasen falls down on ground after facing a 151.5 kmph toe-crushing yorker from Matheesha Pathirana in SA vs SL T20 World Cup clash

South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen lost his balance and fell on the pitch after facing Matheesha Pathirana's toe-crushing yorker during the T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Monday (June 3). Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York hosted this encounter.

While defending a 78-run target in bowling-friendly conditions, Pathirana delivered a fiery in-swinging yorker at 151.5 KMPH in the 12th over, looking to provide a breakthrough for his team.

Klaasen barely managed to negotiate it safely by edging the ball before it hit his pads. Klaasen lost his balance in the process and tumbled on the pitch, but got up later and took a single to get off the strike.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to begin their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note

Sri Lanka batted first in the contest after winning the toss and got skittled out cheaply for 77 in 19.1 overs. Anrich Nortje (4/7), Keshav Maharaj (2/22), and Kagiso Rabada (2/21) were too hot to handle for the Lankan batters on a spicy pitch in New York.

Quinton de Kock (20) and Heinrich Klaasen (19*) played sensibly with the rest of the batters and took their side over the line in 16.2 overs. Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets in the losing cause.

Anrich Nortje received the Player of the Match award for his sensational spell in the first innings. Reflecting on his match-winning performance at the post-match presentation, Nortje said:

"Definitely, happy to to get some momentum going in World Cup. Great to get the result our way as we worked very hard for the past few days. I am very happy as we clicked in all facets. Some wickets went my way and I don't want to look too far. Happy to have pulled it off for the team. We didn't know what to expect but we had a couple of rumours that it's going to be up and down."

The express pacer continued:

"The boys did well at the start and me coming at the later stages to hit the strap and add a different element to the attack. I find it hard hard to bowl on these drop-in tracks because of where we land while bowling. I also find it hard on these squares but it's all about adapting quickly and will look to bowl in a best rhythm this World Cup."

What are your views about the pitch used for this World Cup match? Let us know in the comments section.

