[Watch] Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary clobbers massive six in BBL clash vs Brisbane Heat

Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary grabbed eyeballs with a huge six during his team’s Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 encounter against Brisbane Heat (BH) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 7.

Coming into bat at No. 6, the 27-year-old big-hitter slammed four fours and two sixes in his whirlwind knock of 55 in 38 balls. His effort, however, went in vain as Hobart Hurricanes went down by one run (DLS method), chasing a revised target of 118 from 16 overs.

While Chaudhary’s batting heroics could not take his team past the finish line, his massive six in the match was one of the moments of the game. Hobart Hurricanes were in all sorts of trouble at 25/4 in the chase, but Chaudhary nonchalantly charged down the crease in the fifth over and lofted pacer Michael Neser for a 97m six way over long-on.

The right-handed batter struck another maximum off Paul Walter in the 16th over, whacking a slower one over the deep square leg boundary. Chaudhary, however, perished soon after, miscuing a short ball to be caught by keeper Sam Billings. His dismissal proved to be the turning point of the game as Hobart Hurricanes finished on 116/9.

Nikhil Chaudhary is a big fan of Virat Kohli

In a recent interaction that was posted on BBL’s social media handle, Delhi-born Chaudhary revealed that he is big fan of star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Opening up about his admiration for the run machine, he commented:

"For sure man, I am a big fan of his aggression, and obviously skills. But how good he is as a cricketer. I have been totally following him for the last 10 years. And he has been growing and growing.”

During the interview, he also acknowledged their guidance he is receiving from senior Hobart Hurricanes cricketer Tim David. Speaking about the big-hitting batter’s assistance, he said:

"I've been talking to him from last couple [of] months now. When I signed the contract, he messaged me straight away and he was like, 'let's do this boy'. It's pretty great learning from him. He's one of the best finishers and hitters in this world right now and his experience speaks for itself; he's been with the Mumbai Indians for the last couple of years."

In BBL 2023-24, Chaudhary has smashed 127 runs in three innings at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 149.41. With his off-spin, he has picked up four wickets in four innings at an average of 18.75.

