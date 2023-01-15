[Watch] Hobart Hurricanes' Nathan Ellis takes a hat-trick against Sydney Thunder in BBL'12

Hobart Hurricanes pacer Nathan Ellis continues to make a strong case for his inclusion in Australia's T20 eleven as he claimed a hat-trick in the ongoing season of the Big Bash League (BBL). The right-arm bowler achieved the feat against the Sydney Thunder at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday, January 15.

The hat-trick took place in the 15th over after dismissing Nathan McAndrew for a golden duck, with the previous delivery accounting for Oliver Davies for 45. However, his first wicket came in the last ball of the fourth over, removing Matthew Likes.

Ellis eventually finished with figures of 4-0-27-3 to bowl out the Sydney Thunder for 135 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Apart from the 28-year-old, Riley Meredith claimed two wickets, while Patrick Dooley snared three and Faheem Ashraf picked up one.

It was also the second hat-trick of BBL'12 after Brisbane Heat's Michael Neser claimed the feat against the Melbourne Renegades.

Although the Hurricanes had a slight wobble in their modest chase of 136, Tim David's 41-ball 76 got them home with five wickets and 23 balls to spare.

Nathan Ellis claimed a hat-trick on his T20I debut

Nathan Ellis during his T20I debut. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The New South Wales paceman made an instant impact in international cricket after being picked for the T20 series in Bangladesh in mid-2021. He claimed figures of 4-0-34-3, with all three scalps coming in the final over in consecutive deliveries.

Ellis' victims in the game were Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the hosts were restricted to 129. However, Australia lost the game by 12 runs.

His most recent T20I saw the right-arm pacer pick up outstanding figures of 4-0-20-3 against England in a high-scoring game. Despite impressive figures, he did not feature in a game at the T20 World Cup on home soil last year as Australia crashed out in the group stage.

The 28-year-old's wickets tally in the ongoing season of the BBL now amounts to 14 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 23.42. Hence, he will be a strong contender to lead Australia's attack in their next T20I.

