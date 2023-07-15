[Watch]"Hopefully, this is just the beginning"- Yashasvi Jaiswal reflects on dream debut on his way back to the hotel room

Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Player of the Match award for his incredible 171 on debut against the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica.

On the back of his sensational knock and a 12-wicket haul from Ravichandran Ashwin, the visitors completed a resounding victory by an innings and 141 runs within three days of the Test match.

In a video posted by BCCI, Jaiswal was seen walking back to his hotel room and on the way, he opened up on his emotions on having won the Player of the Match award in his debut Test.

Here's what the 21-year-old had to say:

"Really delighted that I got to play and most importantly that we won the match. Got the Player of the Match in the first game. It's been a long journey and I have dreamt of seeing myself play (for India) so many times. It feels really good. Hopefully, this is just the beginning and by God's grace, I hope I keep on contributing well for the team. This is going to be memorable. Thank you God and thank you guys for all your love and support. "

Here's the video:

BCCI @BCCI



Yashasvi Jaiswal has well and truly arrived at the international stage 🏻 🏻



#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 A memorable walk back to the hotel room after receiving his first Player of the Match award for IndiaYashasvi Jaiswal has well and truly arrived at the international stage

Rohit Sharma on Yashasvi Jaiswal's sensational debut

Captain Rohit Sharma had probably the best seat in the house as he saw Yashasvi Jaiswal take down the West Indies bowlers from the non-striker's end and added a staggering 229 runs for the opening stand.

After the game, Sharma shed light on just how good Jaiswal was with respect to showing a willingness to grind it out and bat for long periods. On this, the captain stated:

"He's got the talent. We knew about it. He's shown us in the past couple of years that he's ready for this big stage. Came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well - at no stage [did it look] like he was panicking or going away from his plans, which was good to see."

The dominant win in Dominica has given India just the start they needed to their World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.