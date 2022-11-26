[WATCH] How Umran Malik’s family celebrated the fast bowler’s 1st wicket in ODIs

Young Team India fast bowler Umran Malik made his much-awaited ODI debut at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25, in the opening match of the three-match series against New Zealand. Despite the Men in Blue going down by seven wickets, Umran had a decent game, registering figures of 2/66 from 10 overs.

The 23-year-old claimed his maiden ODI wicket when he dismissed New Zealand opener Devon Conway (24 off 42) caught behind off a full and wide delivery. The left-hander went for an expansive drive, but only managed to edge the ball to the keeper.

A video has now surfaced of the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer's family celebrating after the rookie fast bowler claimed his first ODI wicket. While the speedster himself reacted with delight, his family, who were following the proceedings on a TV screen, were also elated. Some of the members roared and then hugged each other to share the cricketer’s joy.

Mohsin Kamal @64MohsinKamal Reaction of Umran Malik’s family on his debut ODI wicket is priceless! Reaction of Umran Malik’s family on his debut ODI wicket is priceless! ♥️ https://t.co/95qDFpqTCI

Umran also dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 11 to leave New Zealand in some trouble at 88/3 in their chase of 307. Tom Latham (145* off 104) and Kane Williamson (94* off 98), however, added a record 221* for the fourth wicket to take the Kiwis home in 47.1 overs.

Umran Malik’s father reacts to cricketer’s one-day debut

Speaking after the young fast bowler’s ODI debut, Umran’s father Abdul Rashid emphasized that he was not disappointed with his son missing out on the T20 World Cup 2022.

A firm believer in destiny, he told News18 Cricketnext in an interview:

“Dekhiye janab… Log keh rahe the na, ki world cup nahi khela, lekin hum kehte hai ki achha hua jo nahi khela. Jo jab hona rehta hai wahi hota hai! (People were saying that he couldn’t get selected for the World Cup. We think it is great that he didn’t make it. Things happen when they are meant to.

“You don’t need to rush behind anything. The kid is in the learning phase. He shares the dressing room with the experienced ones. He’ll go there and learn from them. You need not hurry. The big players who are already there, they are doing pretty well while others get the opportunity after being noticed.”

Umran first grabbed the limelight with his fiery spells for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. In the 2022 season, he claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 20.18 and an economy rate of 9.03.

