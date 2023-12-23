[Watch] "Humari captain..."- Fans at Wankhede Stadium chant slogans for Harmanpreet Kaur during IND vs AUS Women's Test

Indian Women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur received adulation from the crowd at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during day 3 of the Test match against Australia on Saturday (December 23).

It was an attritional day of cricket as Australian batters dug in deep and played to the merit of the ball after falling behind in the game in the first inning, trailing by 187 runs.

The crowd tried to be involved in the game and keep the hosts motivated with their chants and cheers while the Australians put on a tough fight on the field. Fans did their job from the stands by chanting for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, saying -

'Humari captain kaisi ho, Harmanpreet jaisi ho'.

You can watch it in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Harmanpreet Kaur's two wickets in final session helps India to reduce Australia to 233/5 at Stumps

Australia's short ball strategy proved to be successful as they managed to bundle out India for 406 early on day 3. They were trailing by 187 runs at that juncture. Beth Mooney (33) and Phoebe Litchfield (18) then put on a 49-run opening stand for the visitors, giving them a decent start. An alert Richa Ghosh gave hosts their first breakthrough by running out Mooney.

Sneh Rana was cleaned by Phoebe soon after to reduce Australia to 56/2. Tahlia McGrath (73) then steadied the ship by building partnerships with Ellyse Perry (45) and Alyssa Healy (32). Harmanpreet Kaur dismissed McGrath in the 72nd over, providing the much-needed breakthrough for India.

Harmanpreet also sent back her counterpart Healy in the 80th over. The visitors reached 233/5 at stumps on the third day. They currently have a lead of 46 runs going into the final day of the Test. Australia's coach Shelley Nitschke reflected on the action that unfolded on day 3 after stumps, saying:

"We've had a chat about overnight about the short ball, needed to break the partnership and ended up by critical. Deepti Sharma came in, we certainly had a chat and fortunately it came off this morning."

"Obviously the conditions is the biggest adaptations, lucky enough to have some time out in the trainings in the lead up to the test match, it's more about the conditions when compared to England to here."

She continued:

"We have done well in patches with the ball, McGrath and Gardner were outstanding. I am proud of the way we went about with the bat today, had some good partnerships but were unable to do that in the first innings, the batting came through in the second."

Nitschke added:

"Regardless of the target, we have to bowl well and anything between 130 - 150, I'm happy to take it. You get up to 150-200, then you are in the drivers seat, but you have to bowl well."

Do you think India can win the match on Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.