[Watch] “Hydrate responsibly” - Video of girl finishing glass of beer in one gulp goes viral during SA20 match

A video of a female fan finishing a glass of beer in one gulp during the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, January 19, has gone viral on social media.

Cape Town hammered the Royals by eight wickets in the 11th game of the 2024 edition of SA20. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Royals put up 172-8, which Cape Town surpassed with ease, in 16.5 overs.

The game saw some interesting action in the stands as well. During the 15th over of Paarl Royals’ innings, the broadcasters focused attention on a girl who took a glass of beer and gulped it down in one go, with some members of the crowd cheering her on.

The X handle of SA20 shared the amusing video with a cheeky caption, which read:

“It's hot out there, hydrate responsibly. 😂 🍻.”

Here's the video:

The viral clip elicited some interesting reactions from social media users. Check out some of the responses below.

Speaking of the game, Jos Buttler top-scored for Paarl Royals with 46 off 31. He added 62 runs for the first wicket with Jason Roy (38 off 14) in 4.3 overs.

Captain David Miller (20 off 21) and Mitchell Van Buuren (28 off 24) also chipped in, but Thomas Kaber claimed 3-20 to ensure that MI Cape Town restricted Paarl Royals to under 175.

Ryan Rickelton once again starred for MI Cape Town with the willow, clobbering 94 off 52 in the SA20 game. He smashed seven fours and six sixes, featuring in a first-wicket stand of 80 with Rassie van der Dussen (41 off 28), who hit four fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Tabraiz Shamsi (2-35).

Ryan Rickelton has taken SA20 by storm

Rickelton has been in exceptional form for MI Cape Town in the ongoing SA20. In four games, he has slammed 337 runs at an average of 112.33 and a strike rate of 182.16.

The 27-year-old has crossed the half-century mark in all four games he has played in the competition. He scored 87 off 51 versus Durban's Super Giants, 98 off 49 versus Joburg Super Kings and 58 off 33 against Sunrisers Eastern Cape before his impressive knock on Friday.

