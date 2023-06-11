[Watch] "I definitely thought I caught it" - Cameron Green responds to massive controversy over Shubman Gill's catch on Day 4 of WTC final

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has made it clear that he had no doubt he took a clean catch to dismiss Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India on Saturday, June 10.

A huge controversy erupted at The Oval as opinions were divided over the stunning catch taken by Green at gully. Gill, batting on 18, jabbed at a delivery outside off-stump from Scott Boland. The edge flew towards Green, who pounced to his left and pulled off a one-handed catch.

Gill, however, did not walk off immediately and the decision was referred to the third umpire Richard Kettleborough, who declared the batter out. The catch was taken very close to the ground, and a number of Indian fans and some critics opined that the take was not completed cleanly.

On expected lines, Green was asked to clarify his stand on the controversy at the end of the fourth day’s play. He replied:

"At the time I definitely thought I caught it. I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it's left up to the third umpire (Richard Kettleborough) and he agreed."

Green's catch was not the only piece of brilliance from him in the field in the WTC final. In the first innings as well, he showed great reflexes to pull off a sharp catch and dismiss Ajinkya Rahane for 89.

Speaking about his impressive fielding skills, the 24-year-old commented:

"Ever since I've grown up I have put a lot of time and effort into it (catching). I think growing up I would always try to get myself in first or second slip and I have done that basically my whole junior career.

"I back myself that I can take a few nice catches and I was a bit disappointed the first day dropping that (easy) one, but it's always nice to repay," he added.

Green also claimed two wickets in India’s first innings apart from contributing 25 with the bat in Australia’s second innings.

“We have to definitely be patient” - Cameron Green on Day 5

Australia have been dominant in the WTC final so far and remain in pole position heading into Day 5. India need to chase a record 444 to be crowned Test champions. They ended Day 4 on 164/3.

Sharing his thoughts on the final day of the Test, Green signed off:

"It will be crucial (to stay patient) as it was today to kind of keep our nerve... one or two wickets and we’re back on top. We have to definitely be patient.”

India’s hopes will rest heavily on Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*), who have added an unbroken 71 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

Poll : 0 votes