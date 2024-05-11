[Watch]"I think he is trying to keep it a mystery" - Tristan Stubbs reveals Kuldeep Yadav refused bowling to him in DC nets amidst IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs claimed that left-arm wrist-spinner and his teammate Kuldeep Yadav have refused to bowl to him in the nets multiple times during the IPL 2024 season. Stubbs said that he has tried to face Kuldeep in the nets, only for the latter to deny it.

Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Here's what Stubbs said when asked about facing Kuldeep in the nets:

"He won't bowl to me. I've tried to go face him a few times. He won't bowl. I think he is trying to keep it a mystery. But I've tried to face him. He is not having it."

Tristan Stubbs also stated that while Kuldeep Yadav did not tell him the exact reason, he believes the spinner wants to keep it a mystery just in case India and South Africa face each other during the T20 World Cup in June.

Tristan Stubbs is enjoying a breakout IPL 2024 season with DC

After scoring just 27 runs in four games across two seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) Tristan Stubbs was released back into the auction pool ahead of IPL 2024. While he was picked up at base price by the Delhi Capitals (DC), he seemed more like a backup option.

However, Harry Brook pulling out of the season perhaps gave Stubbs the consistent opportunities he needed and so far he has repaid the faith shown in him by head coach Ricky Ponting and the rest of the support staff.

In 12 matches, the South African has scored 318 runs at a fantastic average of 53 and an outstanding strike rate of 188.17 with two half-centuries. He is gradually living up to his potential and his consistency as a finisher is one of the main reasons why DC still have an outside chance of making it to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

