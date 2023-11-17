[Watch] ICC shares air show rehearsal video at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup final 

After entertaining cricket fans for more than a month, the 2023 World Cup is all set to culminate this Sunday (November 19). Team India and Australia will face off in the final match of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI are leaving no stone unturned to make the final contest of cricket's flagship event a grand affair. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to perform an air show this Sunday during the match.

ICC took to its official Instagram handle and shared a video of the rehearsals of the same to give fans a glimpse.

You can watch the rehearsals in the video below:

The hosts, Team India, dominated the 2023 World Cup league phase by winning all nine games and then beat New Zealand comfortably by 70 runs to reach the final for the fourth time. They previously won the trophy in 1983 and 2011, while ending up as runner-ups in 2003.

Australia began the tournament with two losses but won their next eight games on the trot to set up a date with India in the summit clash. The two teams last faced off in the World Cup final 20 years back in 2003 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

I believe the Aussies need to improve their batting: Michael Bevan ahead of India vs Australia 2023 World Cup final

Former Australian batter and legendary finisher Michael Bevan recently opined that the Aussies have to improve in the batting department ahead of the World Cup final against India.

He also felt that India would start as favorites, but Australia has what it takes to win the trophy. Speaking to ANI, Bevan said:

"Reaching the World Cup final is a tremendous achievement something that doesn't happen very often. We have two teams playing in the final who are at their top form."

He added:

"The Australians have a lot of talents and have players who can make a difference at any point in a game. I believe the Aussies need to improve their batting. India are the clear favourite but the potential for Australia to win the ODI World Cup 2023 is also there. Whoever wins the toss will bat first."

Who do you think are the favorites to win the 2023 World Cup on Sunday? Let us know your views in the comments section.