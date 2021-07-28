[Watch] Ind vs Eng 2021: Mohammed Shami's outdoor workout will leave you floored

The countdown for India's five-match Test series against England has begun and Mohammed Shami, for one, has been putting in the hard yards.

The quick will be spearheading India's pace battery and ahead of the much-anticipated clash, he gave the world a look at his outdoor training routine.

Shami has picked up 31 wickets against England at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 71.94. His best figures read 4/57 and he will be hoping for a better record when he takes the field starting August 4.

Taking to Instagram, Mohammed Shami uploaded a reel of himself practicing some plyometric drills. He captioned it with a "strength" smiley.

You can view the post below

Mohammed Shami will return to action in August

The Test series between India and England will kick off the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Both sides will be eager to get off to a good start and win as many matches as possible. It will help them get a head start in the second edition of the World Test points table.

The Test series will commence on August 4 and continue until September 14. Mohammed Shami, Bumrah, and Ishant Sharma will be crucial to India's chances in the series. Siraj will be one of the likely contenders to potentially replace one of the pacers in the upcoming series.

Complete schedule:

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2021: Wriddhiman Saha takes to his Twitter as he resumes training after completing his isolation period

Edited by Diptanil Roy