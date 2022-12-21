[Watch] India coach Rahul Dravid gives batting tips to Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of 2nd Test

One of the greatest batters of his generation, India head coach Rahul Dravid has always had a reputation as a true gentleman of the game. The same was seen when he seemed to give some tips to Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim ahead of the second Test in Dhaka, scheduled to begin on December 22.

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Mushfiqur is seen asking Dravid for some advice, probably regarding a technical issue that he might be facing. After listening to the batter carefully, the visitors' coach had a brief chat and made some gestures regarding footwork as well as how the flow of the bat should be.

Mushfiqur Rahim seemed satisfied with the answers as he thanked Rahul Dravid and also clicked a picture with the legend. Here's the video:

India in search of 12 more WTC points

After South Africa's loss to Australia in the first Test at the Gabba, India have moved into the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They now need to win four out of their last five Tests to book their place in the WTC final.

The pitch in Dhaka might assist the spinners more than what it did in Chattogram and thus, Bangladesh will be keen to make a strong comeback. The visitors won't complain either, with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav in sensational form.

India squad for 2nd Test: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

Bangladesh squad for 2nd Test: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Khalid Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Rejaur Rehman Raja, Taskin Ahmed.

