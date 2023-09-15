[Watch] India's Mohammed Shami cleans up Liton Das with an absolute peach during IND vs BAN Super 4 Match in Asia Cup 2023

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami made an impression straightaway by dismissing Bangladesh opener Liton Das during their Asia Cup Super Fours encounter in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

Shami is known for making the new ball talk and that's exactly what he did, setting up Das with an absolute ripper of a delivery. Pitching on good length, the ball nipped back off the seam.

Liton Das wasn't covering the line of his stumps as he went for a drive on the up. The ball missed the inside edge of his bat and crashed into his stumps after hitting his pad. Mohammed Shami did his customary celebration and got India off to a fine start.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

India have kept on chipping away with wickets

With the match against Bangladesh a dead rubber, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The management also made five changes to the team, giving game time to the fringe players with an eye towards the World Cup.

Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur shared the new ball and both seemed to have taken the opportunity with both hands. Shami produced a peach to dismiss Das, while Shardul picked up two wickets in the form of Tanzid Hasan and Anamul Haque.

A couple of dropped catches from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav prevented Bangladesh from being four down, but overall the Men in Blue will be delighted with the way they have kept the scoring rate in check.

India have some interesting combinations to look at with Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel both potentially bowing in tandem. They also have the option of debutant Tilak who can bowl off spin. They await a stern test from Sri Lanka in the final and will definitely want to fine-tune their skills against Bangladesh.