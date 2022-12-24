[Watch] India's Mohammed Siraj cuts Litton Das in half, gives him a typical send-off

Mohammed Siraj had the last laugh against Litton Das as the Indian speedster sent the right-hander packing with an absolute beauty on Day 3 of the second Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

Das and Siraj already had a face-off in the previous Test, and the latter has once again emerged as the winner. The experienced Bangladesh batter looked set to reach his maiden Test hundred against India, but Siraj cleaned him up with a delivery that pitched on a hard length and jagged back off the suface.

Litton Das with no foot movement left a huge gap between his bat and pad and the ball clipped the leg stump. Mohammed Siraj was ecstatic with the wicket as it was a crucial breakthrough in the context of the game. He also gave a send-off to Das with his customary 'finger-on-your-lips' celebration.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

Bangladesh's resistance sets a target of 145 for India

The visitors started Day 3 pretty well, not allowing the Bangladesh batters score at a brisk pace. At the same time, they also kept on chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

Zakir Hasan was impressive once again as he got to yet another hgalf-century, but there was not much help that he recieved from the other end. However, the partnership between Nurul Hasan and Litton Das really lifted Bangladesh's scoring rate as they caught the opposition off-guard.

Later, Taskin Ahmed also joined the party and added 60 more runs to the Bangladesh total along with Das at the other end. India managed to bundle out the hosts for 231, but could face a tricky session of an hour or so before stumps on Day 3.

Although the visitors will fancy their chances of chasing down 145, the pitch has stared to play tricks. A couple of early wickets could really bring Bangladesh back into the game.

