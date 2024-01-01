[Watch] India’s Nikhil Chaudhary brings up Jatt-Gabru celebration after his first-ever wicket in BBL

Punjab-born Nikhil Chaudhary scalped his first-ever wicket in the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder at Bellerive Oval on Monday, January 1.

Chaudhary, who is hogging the limelight with the bat, dismissed Thunder opener Cameron Bancroft, caught and bowled, to pick up his first-ever wicket in BBL. The off-spinner celebrated it in style with a Jatt-Gabru celebration.

The 27-year-old also trapped Nathan McAndrew leg before wicket to finish with figures of 2/26 in four overs. He brought out the signature celebration once again after taking the catch of Daniel Sams at mid-wicket, but it turned out to be a no-ball from Nathan Ellis.

Chaudhary recently starred with the bat against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars, scoring 40 (31) and 32 (16), respectively. He slammed a unique six over gully against Haris Rauf during his knock against Stars.

Like Unmukt Chand, Chaudhary has retired from Indian crickete to participate in BBL. He last played for Punjab in 2019. According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian cricketers must retire and complete a one-year cooling-off period before participating in overseas leagues.

Nikhil Chaudhary stars as Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by 7 wickets in BBL

Nikhil Chaudhary starred with the bat as Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in BBL on New Year.

Asked to bat first, Sydney Thunder posted 150/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Chris Green top scored, with 33 runs off 17 balls, while Daniel Sams, Cameron Bancroft, and Oliver Davies chipped in with useful 20s.

Other than Chaudhary, Patrick Dooley and Chris Jordan also bagged two wickets apiece for the Hurricanes.

In response, Hobart Hurricanes chased down the target in 18.1 overs. Ben McDermott remained unbeaten on 53 off 34 balls, including two sixes and six boundaries. Macalister Wright and Celeb Jewell chipped in their 30s.

Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, and Tanveer Sangha picked up one scalp apiece for Sydney Thunder as the Hurricanes beat them by seven wickets.

With the win, Hobart Hurricanes rose to fifth place in the BBL points table with two wins in five games, while Sydney Thunder stayed rock bottom with a solitary win in six games.

Click here to check out the full Thunder vs Hurricanes scorecards.

