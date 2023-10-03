[Watch] India's R Sai Kishore breaks down during national anthem before Asian Games quarterfinal against Nepal

Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore made his international debut for India in the men's cricket event at the Asian Games 2022 in the quarterfinal against Nepal. For any player, the feeling of playing for the country is special and it could get a bit overwhelming at times.

Sai Kishore perhaps felt goosebumps during the national anthem and couldn't hold back his tears as he had completed his dream of representing his country. He swelled up during the national anthem and his compatriot Washington Sundar was also seen comforting him.

Here's the video:

R Sai Kishore had an impressive debut with ball for India

India ended up winning the quarterfinal against Nepal comfortably by 23 runs to make it to the semifinals in the men's cricket event in Asian Games 2022. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant hundred off just 49 balls to help the Men in Blue post a mammoth 202/4 in their 20 overs.

Dipendra Singh Airee and Sundeep Jora did throw a few punches and kept Nepal in the game. However, India held their nerves in crunch moments and ensured that they always had their noses ahead in the game.

While the pacers were expensive, the spinners Ravi Bishnoi and R Sai Kishore made a massive difference. Bishnoi bagged 3/24, while Sai Kishore ended up with 1/25 as they squeezed the run rate and forced Nepal batters to make mistakes. India still have some key areas to work on as they head into the semifinals.

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

Nepal XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane.