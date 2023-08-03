[WATCH] India's T20I team mingles with West Indies players during pre-series photoshoot 

India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies mingled with their opponents during a fun pre-series photoshoot recently.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), almost every squad member is seen posing for the camera. West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was recorded having a chat with touring captain Hardik Pandya and vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Jason Holder caught up with his Lucknow Super Giants teammate Avesh Khan.

You can watch it all here:

Both Hardik and Pooran are in good form. The former scored 70 (52) in the decider of the three-match ODI series between the two teams.

The latter is coming off a brilliant season in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, where he was the top run-scorer with 388 runs at an average of 64.66. He also scored a jaw-dropping 55-ball 137 in the final to help MI New York win the final.

Suryakumar, meanwhile, didn't have a great time in the ODI series. He managed just 78 runs from three matches at an average of 26.

Avesh, on the other hand, is making a comeback to the T20 team after almost a year. Since being dropped in August 2022, he has put up brilliant performances on the domestic circuit and has looked consistent as ever.

India’s squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

The full schedule of India's T20I tour of West Indies

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Start time: 8:00 pm IST