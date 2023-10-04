[WATCH] Indian and Australian teams reach Chennai for their 2023 World Cup opener

Indian and Australian teams have arrived in Chennai for their opening match of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday, October 8.

Videos from the Chennai International Airport showed the hosts exiting the facility and onboarding the team bus amid high security, media, and fan presence.

Australian members were also seen doing the same a little bit later. Pat Cummins and company had to wait a bit outside as the Indians departed on their bus.

Apart from the excessive travel, Indian players have had a nice rest in the leadup to their World Cup opener thanks to both warm-up games being completely washed out. They are coming off a confidence-boosting Asia Cup 2023 win.

Australia, having lost the ODI series' against South Africa and India in the build-up to the World Cup, needed the warm-ups more to play with their first team after months of injury-forced changes.

The Aussies dominated the Netherlands in their first rain-affected warm-up game which couldn't be completed before beating Pakistan in the second.

India's schedule for the 2023 World Cup

Match 5: October 8 - vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 9: October 11 - vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST