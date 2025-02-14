[Watch] Indian cricketer dances on 'Chikni Chameli' song at Narendra Modi Stadium during break in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Team India crushed England by 142 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12. The Men in Blue pacer Arshdeep Singh seemed in a light-hearted mood during the second innings as he grooved to the Bollywood song 'Chikni Chameli' while fielding near the boundary line.

Arshdeep made his return to India's ODI playing XI for the first time since August 2024. The left-arm fast bowler made an impact straightaway by dismissing Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in the powerplay overs.

After the powerplay ended, Arshdeep Singh was fielding near the boundary line. To entertain fans in the stadium during the break, the organizers kept playing songs regularly. When the 'Chikni Chameli' song played, Arshdeep started dancing as well, as the fans sitting in that part of the stadium went crazy.

You can watch the video here:

Arshdeep Singh even grooved to the popular Bollywood song 'Hookah Bar' from Khiladi 786. Last night, a video went viral of the youngster performing the 'Gangnam-style' dance as well.

Arshdeep Singh helped India record a big win at the Narendra Modi Stadium

The Indian team returned to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup Final against Australia. Playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the Men in Blue crushed their opponents in front of thousands of fans at the world's largest cricket stadium.

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium supported batters and bowlers equally. Shubman Gill scored a century for Team India, while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer registered a half-century each. Their fantastic batting performance powered India to 356 in the first innings.

Chasing 357, England were skittled out for just 214, losing by 142 runs. Arshdeep Singh bowled an excellent spell of 2/33, while Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, and Harshit Rana also took two wickets each.

