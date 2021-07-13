Create
Watch: Indian cricketers play tennis ahead of Sri Lanka series 

The Indian cricketers enjoy a training session. (Credit: BCCI)
Ankush Das
ANALYST
News
Modified 2021-07-13T13:56:39+05:30

With the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka postponed, Indian cricketers were seen playing tennis inside their hotel in Colombo.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by Navdeep Saini, he, along with other teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw, enjoyed their time playing a game of tennis.

The Indian cricketers looked comfortable with their shots before Shikhar Dhawan ended the rally with a perfect smash. Navdeep Saini hailed Dhawan's super smash while sharing the clip on social media.

Watch the clip here:

India-Sri Lanka series postponed due to COVID-19 scare

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp after arriving from England has forced Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to postpone their limited-overs series against India.

Instead of July 13, the three-match ODI series will now commence on July 18 (Sunday).

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower, data analyst GT Niroshan and cricketer Sandun Weerakkody tested positive for COVID-19.

"The decision to revise the itinerary was taken on the basis of health advisory after the Sri Lankan contingent detected two COVID positive cases. The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The 50-over games will now be played on July 18, 20 and 23. The T20Is, on the other hand, will take place on July 25, 27 and 29. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all the matches of the tour.

The SLC has also announced a revised list of starting times for the upcoming games.

The ODI games will now begin at 3:00 pm instead of the original 2:30 pm, while the T20Is will begin at 8:00 pm, an hour after the initial 7:00 pm schedule.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
