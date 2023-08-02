[Watch] Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat takes a wicket in his first over on return to ODI cricket after a decade during 3rd ODI vs WI

Veteran Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat picked up a wicket off his fifth delivery on his comeback into the ODI side after almost 10 years. The left-seamer missed out on the first two games of the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies.

He replaced Umran Malik in the playing XI for the series decider on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad. Unadkat made an immediate impact by picking up a wicket as soon as captain Hardik Pandya summoned him in the 11th over. Mukesh Kumar already broke the back of the West Indies batting line-up by then, as he dismissed their top three batters cheaply.

Jaydev Unadkat complemented Mukesh's efforts by sending Keacy Carty (6) to the pavilion and reduced West Indies to 35/4. He bowled a good length delivery angled outside off stump of the right-hander. Carty pushed at it with hard hands sans any footwork and found an edge. Shubman Gill at first slip took a fine low catch to give Unadkat an early wicket on the comeback.

You can watch the wicket-taking delivery in the video below:

Hardik Pandya's 70* powers India to 351/5 in the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India stand-in captain Hardik Pandya led the side from the front in the series decider on Tuesday, helping them reach a daunting total of 351/5 in 50 overs. Pandya took a leaf out of MS Dhoni's style of finishing innings. He took the game deep with sensible batting and then produced a big finish in the last few overs.

Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), and Sanju Samson (51) ably supported him in the batting department. They played their roles in their own distinct styles to round off a collective effort.

Team India batter Sanju Samson reflected on his half-century at mid-innings break and said:

"It felt really great to spend some time in the middle and score some runs and contribute for the team. I had different plans for different bowlers. I wanted to use my feet and dominate the bowlers by disturbing their line and length. It is a challenging thing, having to adjust to playing in different batting positions while representing the country."

West Indies, meanwhile, were reeling at 88/8 after 23.4 overs.