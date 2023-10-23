[Watch] Indian players can’t contain their excitement as spider-cam discloses “fielder of the match”

The Indian team used a spider-cam to reveal the winner of the “fielder of the match” for the 2023 World Cup game against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. The players could not hide their excitement as the spider-cam approached them and “delivered” the result.

Shreyas Iyer was picked as the fielder of the match for taking a brilliant catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway early in the game. The Kiwi opener flicked a delivery from Mohammed Siraj in the fourth over, only for Shreyas to take an excellent catch, going low to his right from square leg.

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala to maintain their unbeaten run in the 2023 World Cup. Bowling first, the Men in Blue held the Kiwis to 273 in spite of a superb hundred from Daryl Mitchell. Virat Kohli then guided another chase with 95 off 104 balls.

In a video uploaded on bcci.tv, Indian fielding coach T Dilip praised Shreyas, Kohli and Mohammed Sirah for their contributions in the field on a tricky outfield in Dharamsala.

He then pointed towards the spider-cam as the one who will reveal the winner of the fielder of the match. The Indian players rushed out in excitement and congratulated Shreyas after the winner was confirmed.

India did not have the greatest day in the field on Sunday as Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah dropped two sitters. Their ground fielding was also sloppy. However, they made up for it with some efficient bowling and batting performances.

Indian captain credits bowlers for fightback against Kiwis

Batting first, New Zealand were well placed at 178/2 courtesy of a 159-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (130) and Rachin Ravindra (75). However, Indian bowlers were brilliant at the death and kept the Kiwis to under 275.

Speaking after the game, Indian captain Rohit Sharma credited the bowlers for the excellent comeback. He commented:

"At one stage, we were looking at 300-plus, the way Mitch [Mitchell] and Rachin [Ravindra] batted. New Zealand put up a big partnership there. The wicket was easy to bat on, dew came in as well. But I've got to give credit to the bowlers in the back end to pull things back nicely. And to restrict them to 270-odd was a great effort."

Pacer Mohammed Shami claimed 5/54 in his first match of the 2023 World Cup, while Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj were economical, registering identical figures of 1/45 from 10 overs.