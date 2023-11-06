[Watch] Indian players erupt as Rohit Sharma wins Best Fielder medal after IND vs SA 2023 World Cup match

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was elected as the recipient of the 'Best Fielder' medal after their win over South Africa in the 2023 World Cup game in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

Fielding coach T Dilip has made a reputation for finding a unique way of announcing the winner of the medal and the videos have gone viral after each of India's wins at the ongoing tournament. Fans eagerly wait for the BCCI to post this video after every Indian game and they were not disappointed once again.

In the latest video posted, T Dilip was seen praising the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja for their fielding efforts. He then also lauded Rohit Sharma for his tactical brilliance in the field and felt that the impact those tactics had, made the Indian captain the deserving recipient of the medal.

The buggy cam was used this time to declare the winner and when it stopped at Rohit, the other teammates ran towards him in celebration. The likes of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill gave Rohit a tight hug and it was Shreyas Iyer who did the honor of giving the Indian captain the medal.

Here's the video:

Rohit Sharma contributed with a crucial 40-run knock

Rohit Sharma proved to be the unsung hero of the game against South Africa when he scored 40 off just 24 balls and gave the Men in Blue the blazing start they needed on a tough pitch at the Eden Gardens.

While the ball came onto the bat nicely, Rohit ensured that he plundered the Proteas' bowling attack. Although he didn't score big, these rapid starts that he has been giving the team have helped others in the batting line-up stay a bit ahead of the game and bide their team - exactly what Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli did with their partnership on Sunday.