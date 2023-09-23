[Watch] Indian players try to recall all five wickets of Mohammed Shami in IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Mohammed Shami had a brilliant day in the office for Team India as he picked up his career-best figures of 5/51 against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

After the game, some Indian players were asked whether they could recall the names of all five Australian batters that Shami dismissed. In a fun video posted by the BCCI on X, the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Suryakumar Yadav were all seen recalling the wickets that Shami took.

While others took their time, Mohammed Shami himself was quick to name five of his wickets, and naturally so, since he was the one who picked them up. Here's the video:

Mohammed Shami has certainly given the selectors a good headache

India's first-choice pace attack seems to be consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur with Mohammed Shami on the bench. However, Shami's brilliant performance has once again started the debate as to whether he should be in the team as the third pacer ahead of Thakur.

The team management has focused on having batting depth and have been vocal about the importance of Thakur or Axar Patel at the No.8 position. However, there have also been many who feel India should field their best bowlers.

Here's what Shami had to say in the post-match presentation:

"I was just focused on hitting the right length on this pitch. Just wanted to bowl the right length with the quicker one and the slower one. (On the fast-bowlers in the team doing well) We've played together for a long time and the bonding is really good. When a big event is around the corner it's important to have that."

There would probably be some pressure on Thakur to produce the goods with the ball in the remaining two games of the series.