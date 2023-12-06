[Watch] Indian team departs for tour of South Africa

The Indian cricket team left for the tour of South Africa on Wednesday, December 6, morning. The visitors will play matches in all three formats during their visit to the Rainbow Nation. India will take on South Africa in three T20Is and three ODIs before featuring in two Test matches.

During their previous tour of South Africa in 2021-22, India lost the three-match Test series 2-1 and were blanked 3-0 in the ODI series. They will be hoping to put up a much better show this time.

On Wednesday, news agency PTI shared a video of the Indian cricket team leaving for the tour of South Africa from Bengaluru on their official X handle.

Expand Tweet

The Men in Blue will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in the T20Is, while KL Rahul will captain the team in the one-day matches. Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the while ball leg of the tour along with Virat Kohli, will lead the side in the two Test matches.

India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24 will begin with the first T20I in Kingsmead, Durban on December 10. The subsequent T20Is will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha (December 12) and the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg (December 14).

The T20Is will be followed by three ODIs. The first one-dayer will be hosted by Johannesburg on December 17. The second and third one-dayers will be played in Gqeberha and Boland Park in Paarl on December 19 and December 21 respectively.

India’s tour of South Africa will conclude with two Test matches. The first Test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26-30 and the second at Newlands in Cape Town from January 3-7.

India’s squads for South Africa tour

Below are all the three squads for India’s tour of South Africa 2023-24.

T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C & wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.