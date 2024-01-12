[Watch] Ish Sodhi plucks a terrific one-handed catch to end Fakhar Zaman's stay in NZ vs PAK 1st T20I

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took a terrific one-handed catch to end Fakhar Zaman's stay in the ongoing 1st T20I against Pakistan at Eden Park in Auckland. With the ball dying on him, the Ludhiana-born cricketer flung himself to his left and caught the ball one-handed.

The dismissal occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Sodhi came on for his 2nd. The low full toss by the wrist-spinner was merely chipped by Zaman and the 31-year-old stuck his left hand out to catch the ball, displaying his reflexes. He was visibly fired on taking the catch as the hosts got a crucial wicket.

Expand Tweet

Sodhi went expensive in his very first over, leaking 13 runs as ace batter Babar Azam carted him for a couple of boundaries. The bowler eventually finished with 3-0-33-1.

New Zealand set Pakistan 227-run target before Ish Sodhi gets among the wickets

Kane Williamson. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, New Zealand amassed a steep total of 227 after Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and elected to field first. The tourists dropped at least three catches on the field, including Babar fluffing a take off Williamson, who went on to score a half-century.

However, Mitchell top-scored with 61 and added 78 with the skipper off only 40 deliveries. While Afridi took a wicket off the 2nd ball, Finn Allen set the tone with his 15-ball 34, laced with 3 fours and as many maximums.

Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman also contributed well with their timely cameos. Shaheen and Abbas Afridi took 3 wickets each. However, Aamer Jamal, who had a stellar Test series in Australia, endured a forgettable day, leaking 55 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Ahead of the series opener, New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner tested positive for COVID-19, ruling him out of the match. The Kiwis eventually won by 46 runs, bowling the tourists out for 180.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App