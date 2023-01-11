[WATCH] Ishan Kishan accidentally pushes suitcase while clapping for Rahul Dravid’s birthday, alert KL Rahul stops it from hitting cake table

Team India head coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid turned 50 on Wednesday, January 11. On the special occasion, he cut a birthday cake in the presence of other members of the Indian cricket team.

An amusing incident took place during Dravid’s cake-cutting celebration. As keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was clapping and singing ‘Happy Birthday’, he accidentally hit a suitcase (balanced on wheels) next to him, which started moving towards the cake table.

KL Rahul was alert enough to spot the moving object and stopped the suitcase before it could dash into the cake stand. Both cricketers then exchanged smiles even as the birthday celebrations continued.

BCCI



A special birthday celebration here for



Touchdown Kolkata
A special birthday celebration here for #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid

The Men in Blue are currently taking on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series at home. Having clinched the T20I series 2-1, they also took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, winning the first game in Guwahati by 67 runs.

The Team India contingent arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday ahead of the second ODI, which will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

The official social media handles of BCCI shared a video of the Indian team arriving in the city for the match. The clip also features the cake-cutting celebration by Dravid on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

The former Team India batter will have special memories of Kolkata. It was at Eden Gardens where he scored his iconic 180 and featured in a 376-run stand with VVS Laxman (281) to turn the 2001 Test on its head versus mighty Australia.

Rahul Dravid: An all-time legend of the game

Dravid is regarded as one of the greatest batters to have played the game. In an international career spanning 16 years, he played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs, scoring 13288 and 10889 runs respectively. He also represented India in a T20I in which he scored 31 runs.

The 50-year-old is seventh on the list of all-time run-scorers in international cricket. He ended his illustrious career with 24208 runs in 509 matches at an average of 45.41, with 48 hundreds and 146 fifties.

BCCI
intl. matches

intl. runs

intl. centuries



Here's wishing Rahul Dravid - former #TeamIndia captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday
5️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches
2️⃣4️⃣2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs
4️⃣8️⃣ intl. centuries

Post-retirement, he took to coaching the India A and U19 sides. He was the coach of India’s U19 World Cup squad that won the tournament in 2018 under Prithvi Shaw’s leadership.

Dravid was chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before taking over from Ravi Shastri as Team India’s full-time coach.

