[Watch] Ishan Kishan funnily imitates Virat Kohli's walking style in front of him after India's victory in Asia Cup 2023 final vs Sri Lanka

Team India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan funnily imitated Virat Kohli's walking style in front of him after India's emphatic victory in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka surrendered meekly in the contest without giving any fight as they got bundled out for just 50 in the first innings. India made light work of the paltry target by chasing it down in just 6.1 overs. Ishan Kishan (23*) opened the innings with Shubman Gill (27*) and finished the job efficiently.

While a couple of Indian players were chatting on the field after the match, Kishan tried to emulate Virat Kohli's walking style along with his mannerisms by taking a few steps forward. Kohli seemingly did not think that Kishan did it right and mocked him funnily.

All credit goes to the bowlers: Ishan Kishan after India's win against Sri Lanka

Speaking after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023 final, Ishan Kishan heaped praise on the Indian bowling unit and gave credit to them for the comprehensive victory. He opened up that they were switched right from ball one in the match and lauded Siraj for his sensational spell. Kishan said:

"All credit goes to the bowlers. They bowled exceptionally well. They were on point from the first ball and credit goes to the fielders for their fielding. We were on our toes from the very first ball. I'd like to give credit to all the bowlers, especially Siraj. We've played a few matches here and we know it's not easy to bat in the innings."

He added:

"We were not hoping to bat or bowl first - whatever the situation was we were trying to do our best. I always like to open and the total was not much. They asked me if I want to open and it was a big yes from me. Thanks to the skipper, he gave me an opportunity to open the innings. We've been given our roles and what we have to do for the World Cup. We know what we have to prepare."

