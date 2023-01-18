[Watch] Ishan Kishan pulls off a hilarious prank on New Zealand's Tom Latham during 1st ODI

India's Ishan Kishan shared a light moment with his teammates in an incident involving stand-in New Zealand skipper Tom Latham during the first ODI on Wednesday (January 18).

The incident took place when Latham faced his first delivery from Kuldeep Yadav. The bails were dislodged and the Indian players gathered in a huddle, thinking that the batter was out hit-wicket. The umpires sent the decision upstairs, but replays showed that it was Kishan who had dislodged the bails with his gloves.

This was probably a cheeky dig at Tom Latham, who himself was involved in a controversial dismissal involving Hardik Pandya in the first innings. Although Pandya was adjudged to be out bowled off Daryl Mitchell's bowling, replays suggested that Latham's gloves may have dislodged the bails.

There were laughs all around and it was almost as if Kishan gave Latham a taste of his own medicine. Here's the video:

India pip New Zealand in a high-scoring thriller

Wednesday's match in Hyderabad seemed to be India's control at the halfway stage of the second innings. New Zealand had already lost five wickets by then and were scoring less than five runs an over in their pursuit of 350. Earlier, India managed to put up a mammoth total thanks to Shubman Gill's splendid 208.

However, the visitors mounted an incredible counter-attack led by all-rounder Michael Bracewell. Alongside Mitchell Santner (57 off 45), Bracewell put together a mind-boggling 162-run stand for the seventh wicket. From a hopeless situation at 131/6, the Kiwis were right back in the game.

Bracewell played a ridiculous knock of 140 from just 78 balls, but the visitors ultimately fell 13 runs short of the target with four balls left. India heaved a huge sigh of relief after nearly losing a game that they were expected to win comfortably.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

