[Watch] "Isko hatao" - Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fun banter ahead of wicketkeeper's likely Team India debut

Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal engaged in some wholesome banter ahead of the third Test between India and England where the former will likely make his international debut.

In a video shared by the BCCI on Wednesday, February 14, Jurel struggled to answer the introductory questions. When Jaiswal made fun of him, he blushed and said "Isko hatao" (Take him out of here).

Jurel then spoke a little about his hobbies, which included 'being alone'. He also explained the 'nervous' feelings of finding a place on the team bus when most senior members of the squad have their seats pre-determined.

Jurel, 23, has come through the ranks of India's Under-19 system and performed brilliantly in his 15 first-class matches. India went with KS Bharat as the specialist keeper in the first two Tests and although the Andhra man was decent behind the stumps, he couldn't convert his starts with the bat in all four innings.

Reports in the media since the game in Visakhapatnam have suggested that the team management doesn't want to stick with Bharat further and instead believes that giving Jurel a debut could strengthen the batting lineup.

"I'd like to dedicate that moment to my father" - Dhruv Jurel on his possible debut cap moment

Jurel also said that if he gets his debut cap in Rajkot on Thursday, he'd dedicate it to his father Nem Singh Jurel, who used to be against him taking up any sport when he was a kid but is now his biggest support.

"If I get the Indian cap, I'd like to dedicate that moment to my father because he's my hero," Jurel said. "If I don't understand what I should do in a situation, I just talk to him. He guides me. He has always been my hero and he's my hero."

Apart from Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan is also likely to make his debut in Rajkot.

