[Watch] "It's not as good as cricket I think"- Yuvraj Singh shares his experience of playing golf

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently shared his experience of participating in LIV Golf. In a video shared on his Twitter profile, Yuvraj spoke with the host and explained how golf is different from cricket.

Yuvraj was the hero of India's T20 World Cup 2007 and ODI World Cup 2011 triumphs. After retirement, he starred in India Legends' Road Safety World Series championship win.

Outside the cricket field, the former all-rounder has been trying his hand at golf. He participated in a LIV Golf event. He wrote in the caption of his video post that he took a few tips from Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri. In the video shared on his profile, the southpaw said:

"It's not as good as cricket I think. I can hit the ball long, but short game is a question mark. It's only been three years that I have been playing and hope to work hard in my game and get better at golf."

"I started golf after finishing cricket. I never wanted to play golf. I was like who would hit a dead ball because hitting is all about hitting the moving ball, but then I just picked up in COVID time and now I love it."

Yuvraj Singh concluded his interview by highlighting one basic difference between cricket and golf. He said that players only have one bat and can hit anywhere in cricket, whereas in golf, they have many clubs and have to hit everything straight.

Yuvraj Singh will likely continue as mentor of New York Strikers in Abu Dhabi T10 League

While Yuvraj Singh plays for India Legends in Road Safety World Series now, he also joined Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise New York Strikers as a mentor last year. Under his guidance, the Strikers finished runners-up in their debut season.

It will be interesting to see if the New York-based franchise retains him as their mentor. Abu Dhabi T10 League will likely happen after Cricket World Cup 2023.

