[Watch] "It’s good we are saving your job" - Mohammed Shami's hilarious banter with India's bowling coach after win over Sri Lanka

Mohammed Shami shares a great camaraderie with India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and that was seen when the pacer turned into an interviewer, asking the coach questions after India's emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.

In a video posted by the BCCI after India qualified for the 2023 World Cup semifinals, Shami was seen asking Mhambrey how the latter felt to see the bowlers perform so well consistently. The bowling coach then opened up on how impressed he has been and how he doesn't want to be a batter facing the Indian bowlers.

He said:

"I feel so happy seeing you all go out and perform the way you all have. Happy to see you guys bowling so well. Today you picked up wickets or maybe, someone else is doing that.

"But it is a joy to see you all perform when you’re bowling as a unit. I just want to keep on experiencing this from the outside. I don’t want to feel the fear that the batters feel when you guys bowl (laughs)."

To this, Mohammed Shami gave a cheeky reply, saying:

"It’s good we are saving your job."

Each individual is contributing: Paras Mhambrey to Mohammed Shami

Further in the video, Mohammed Shami asked Paras Mhambrey about the match against New Zealand and whether he believed India would win. Replying to this, Mhambrey shed light on how almost each individual was contributing in tough situations to ensure he took Team India over the line.

On this, he stated:

"I always had the confidence (that we would beat NZ) not just because you were performing well, but also because of the confidence that the team carried. The kind of variety of skills that each individual brings to the team.

"Each individual is contributing in some way or the other. There’s a confidence that someone or the other will step up for the team and others will support him."

India will play South Africa next in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.