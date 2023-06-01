[Watch] James Anderson hands Josh Tongue his first Test cap ahead of Ireland game

Veteran England seamer James Anderson handed Josh Tongue his maiden international cap before the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's, starting on Thursday (June 1). Anderson, sitting out of the Ireland Test to keep himself fit for the Ashes, gave a small speech before handing the cap to the right-arm speedster.

Following the memorable moment, the 25-year-old posed for a family photo. His entire family, including his mother, father, wife and child were present for the momentous occasion. Tongue will bowl first-change on his Test debut.

Josh Tongue makes his Test match debut

The Worcestershire seamer sneaked into the squad after some encouraging performances in county cricket, including dismissing Steve Smith once. In 47 first-class matches, he has 162 wickets at 26.04 with seven five-wicket hauls.

"It's going to be a massive thing for Worcester" - Josh Tongue

Josh Tongue. (Image Credits: Getty)

Ahead of his Test debut, Tongue said he hardly expected himself to play. He reckons he got to play by bowling well to world-class players at the nets.

Tongue was quoted as saying by Sky Sports:

"It's an amazing feeling. I'm speechless really, even from when I got the first call up to be in the squad. Now being in the actual team, it's just a dream come true. I was going in with no expectations to be playing at all, just bowling at high-class players at the nets was good for me. I must have bowled fairly well to get selected. It's going to be a massive thing for Worcester."

Following his call-up to the squad to face Ireland, the rookie pacer said he is not thinking about the Ashes and is trying to stay in the present. He said:

"I haven't really thought about the Ashes. I am quite a level-minded person and have just been trying to put in performances for Worcestershire. It was a nice feeling getting Steve Smith out, one of the best batters in the world. It was an amazing experience to bowl against him, and [Cheteshwar Pujara] as well."

England Cricket @englandcricket



A debutant among our team for the first Test of the summer! 🦁
#ENGvIRE

Meanwhile, England have won the toss at Lord's and elected to bowl first.

