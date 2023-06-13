[Watch] James Anderson shows his favorite dance moves to kids during his Burnley primary school visit ahead of 2023 Ashes

England’s legendary bowler James Anderson is enjoying quality time away from the field ahead of the 2023 Ashes. The 40-year-old recently paid a visit to his primary school in Burnley. He was seen enjoying his time with the children during the special visit.

The Lancashire pacer danced to fulfill the demands of the school kids and was also seen making a weird face to put smiles on the munchkins’ faces.

When Anderson was questioned by one of the kids why he likes playing cricket, he replied:

“I like playing in a team. I like making friends and I’m good at it as well, so I like showing off.”

“I would like to be able to go out on a nice note” – James Anderson on his retirement

James Anderson recently shared his plans for retirement, saying he wants to bid adieu to cricket on a good note. The speedster expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to decide on his future.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Anderson said:

“I would like to be able to go out on a nice note. I feel privileged to have got in a position where I can make a decision because as a bowler it is usually taken out of your hands with injury or selection."

He continued:

"It will be nice to go out on my own terms but when that will be you just have to wait and see."

Anderson will be vital for England in the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia. He is the all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests among pacers with 685 scalps in 179 Tests.

The right-arm pacer has, so far, bagged 112 wickets in 35 Tests against Australia. In England, he has scalped 429 wickets in 101 Tests.

The opening 2023 Ashes Test between WTC 2023 champions Australia and England will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting June 16.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

