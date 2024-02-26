[Watch] James Anderson takes a diving catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for 37 on Day 4 of the 4th IND vs ENG Test 

England veteran seamer James Anderson stepped in with a brilliant diving catch to send Yashasvi Jaiswal back to the pavilion on Day 4 of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Monday, February 26.

Jaiswal, resuming from his overnight score of 16, helped India navigate through the first half hour of play without much difficulty. The left-handed batter tried to up the ante by taking on Joe Root, but he ended up splicing the aggressive shot towards backward point.

Anderson had to rush in to complete the catch, and managed to pouch it with a well-timed dive, ending the opening batter's 37-run knock off 44 deliveries in the 18th over of the innings.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Anderson has been an electric presence on the field on Day 4 so far. After not being given the new ball during the end stages of Day 3, he began his spell with a couple of tight overs.

The veteran pacer also sprinted a couple of times towards the third-man region in a bid to stop boundaries, putting in spirited dives, which is quite commendable for his age.

Yashasvi Jaiswal equals Virat Kohli's record for the most runs scored in a Test series against England

On the back of his twin double centuries as well as a couple of other impactful and notable contributions, Jaiswal has been the leading run-scorer of the series by a fair distance. The youngster has 655 runs in four Tests and only needs one more run to break Kohli's record for most runs scored by an Indian against England in a Test series.

The former skipper had set the record during England's tour of India in 2016, where his memorable knocks in Vishakapatnam and Mumbai helped the Men in Blue record a 4-0 win in the five-match series.

As far as the match is concerned, Jaiswal's contribution helped a lot for the hosts' foundation in pursuit of the 192-run target in the final innings of the fourth Test. As of writing, Team India are placed at 93-1 after 22 overs, with Shubman Gill joining skipper Rohit Sharma at the crease.

How many runs will the young opener end up with at the end of the series? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App