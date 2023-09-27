[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah arrows inch-perfect yorker to castle Glenn Maxwell in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Jasprit Bumrah unleashed a special yorker to send the dangerous Glenn Maxwell packing in the third ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Australia were cruising at the rate of knots and the stage was set for some fireworks off the bat of Maxwell, who returned to the playing XI after a long injury layoff.

Despite coming for some severe treatment in his first spell, Bumrah bounced back to remove Alex Carey with a slower delivery before backing it up with an outstanding yorker to send Maxwell packing for just five runs.

Here's how Bumrah weaved his magic on the last ball of the 39th over of Australia's innings:

Expand Tweet

India pull things back after top-order carnage in 3rd ODI

Australia elected to bat first on winning the toss in the third ODI in Rajkot, with skipper Pat Cummins returning to the playing XI alongside Maxwell and Mitchell Starc, who were sidelined from the first two matches of the series with injury.

Mitchell Marsh, who also returned after being rested for the second game in Indore, teed off from the word go with David Warner also following suit. The duo put on 78 runs for the first wicket before Warner departed off the first ball of the ninth over, blasting a 34-ball 56.

Expand Tweet

Marsh and Steven Smith then continued piling misery on the Indian bowlers and shared a 137-run partnership for the second wicket. Both fell in quick succession, however, with Marsh blasting 96 and Smith stroking his way to 74 following which India's bowlers pulled things back with regular wickets.

After Bumrah removed Carey and Maxwell, Kuldeep Yadav got Cameron Green to miscue one into Shreyas Iyer's hands at long-on. At the time of writing, Australia are 303/6 in 43 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (42*) joined by Cummins (4*).

While 400 was a realistic possibility at one stage, it looks unlikely now for Australia. India will look to keep chipping away at the wickets and stop the visitors from getting past the 350 mark.

Can India complete a 3-0 sweep of Australia today in Rajkot? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!