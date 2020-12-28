Watch - Jasprit Bumrah bowls out Steve Smith behind his legs

In a bizarre turn of events, Jasprit Bumrah bowled out Aussie stalwart Steve Smith around his legs on Monday.

In the 33rd over of the 2nd Australian innings, Jasprit Bumrah bowled over-the-wicket to the right-handed Steve Smith. The batsman made his usual shuffle and looked to tuck the leg-stump-ball to square-leg. However, the pacy delivery went straight through his flick, brushed his pad and kissed the bail off the stumps.

What's more, both Jasprit Bumrah and Steve Smith didn't realize the bails are out for a few moments. The bowler was appealing for an LBW while Smith was looking for a quick single. It was only after Ajinkya Rahane pointed to the dislodged bails that the Indian celebrations started.

In the following video, Jasprit Bumrah can be seen as appealing to the umpire before finally realizing that he has got the wicket.

Gee whiz - Jasprit Bumrah with the feather touch to dismiss Steve Smith! @hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/soi7Qrf4gs — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2020

Steve Smith's poor form has apparently rolled over to Melbourne as well. In Adelaide, he had recorded scores of 1 and 1 not out in two innings. In the first innings of the 2nd Test, he was caught at the leg-slip for a duck against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Jasprit Bumrah achieved a rare feat by breaching Steve Smith's shuffle

The number 1 ranked Test batsman has an unusually prominent but highly effective shuffle. This allows him to whip off even middle and off-stump balls on the side.

Over the years, many bowlers have tried the same ploy against Steve Smith. By bowling straight on the leg stump, they attempt to breach his flick and hit him on the pads. However, Smith's deft hands and nimble wrists have made sure that all their efforts go in vain.

Jasprit Bumrah has achieved the rare deed by bowling the batsman out behind his legs.

Advertisement

India had concluded its first innings with a healthy 131-run lead. But with the eased up Melbourne wicket suiting the batsman on Monday, the match was right in the balance. Now, Steve Smith's wicket has turned the tide in the visitors' favor.