[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah drops Daryl Mitchell at long-off in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup match

Jasprit Bumrah dropped Daryl Mitchell in the 2023 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22. The speedster failed to collect the ball while running towards his left to complete the catch.

The drop came in the 33rd over of New Zealand's innings. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a flighted delivery outside off and Mitchell played an aerial shot towards long-off. Bumrah, however, failed to collect the ball, and it went for a boundary.

Watch the video below:

It was the third dropped catch of the match as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul failed to hold onto their chances earlier in the game.

The Men in Blue looked cautious of diving on the ground after India captain Rohit Sharma survived an injury scare on a poor outfield in Dharamshala.

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra share 159-run partnership for third wicket in World Cup match vs India

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra put New Zealand in a commanding position after two early wickets against India in the World Cup match on Sunday. The duo shared a 159-run partnership for the third wicket after being reduced to 19/2.

Ravindra smashed 75 runs off 87 balls, including one maximum and six boundaries. At the time of writing, the Blackcaps were 216/4 after 39.3 overs, with Mitchell (98* off 97) and Glenn Phillips (7* off 10) at the crease.

Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Devon Conway for a duck, thanks to a superb catch by Shreyas Iyer. Mohammed Shami then sent back Will Young, who chopped one onto his stumps.

Shami then broke the big partnership between Ravindra and Mitchell by dismissing the former, caught by Shubman Gill at long-on. Kuldeep Yadav then trapped stand-in captain Tom Latham for just five runs to bring the hosts back into the game.

India will look to avenge their 18-run loss against the Kiwis they sustained in the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

