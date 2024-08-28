[Watch] “Jasprit Bumrah, so then I can have a week off” - Australian cricketers pick Indians for their team

In a recent clip posted by Prime Video Sport Australia, cricketers were asked to name one Indian player who they thought would suit well in the Australian XI. Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Hazlewood picked their best candidates.

Lyon was the first to answer the question and he couldn't go past veteran batter Virat Kohli. Carey acknowledged Ravichandran Ashwin's stalwart status but since Lyon is already an off-spinner in the XI, he picked Kohli, terming him "the King."

While Khawaja lauded Kohli as "unbelievable," he chose to go with Sachin Tendulkar, who he idolized while growing up. Further, Smith praised Tendulkar's consistency and longevity and called him an "absolute freak." Starc and Labuschagne also decided to pick the 'Little Master,' with the former lauding the 51-year-old's impact on world cricket.

Last, but not least, Hazlewood gave a funny answer to the question. He picked his contemporary Jasprit Bumrah to be included in the XI as it would allow the Aussie pacer to get some rest. Here's what Hazlewood said:

"Jasprit Bumrah, so then I can have a week off."

Catch the interaction below:

India and Australia are the top two teams in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Currently, India reigns supreme in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with six wins in nine games and a point percentage of 68.52. The Australian team is second, having secured eight wins in 12 appearances at 62.50.

As per the current scenario, both are looking strong to be the finalists for the title game, scheduled for June 2025. The Aussie team secured a 209-run victory over India in the WTC 2021-23 final.

India and Australia are scheduled to meet for a five-match bilateral Test series, starting in November this year. It will also serve as a chance for Australia to break their losing streak against India in Tests, as they haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2014-15.

