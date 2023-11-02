[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj rattle Sri Lankan batters with the new ball in 2023 World Cup clash

Team India's new-ball bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah left the Sri Lankan batters rattled in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former, who has fond memories of playing well against Sri Lanka, took three out of the first four wickets to fall on Thursday (November 2).

Bumrah started the carnage at the Wankhede Stadium as he picked up a wicket off the very first delivery, dismissing Pathum Nissanka. Siraj, who took the new ball, trapped Dimuth Karunaratne lbw and followed it up with the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama in the second last delivery of the same over.

The right-arm pacer returned to dismiss the visiting captain Kusal Mendis in the next over as the ball straightened to hit the top of the off-stump. With 358 to get, the Island nation had lost the game in the first hour of their innings.

Mohammed Siraj took 6 wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out for 50 in the Asia Cup final

The right-arm speedster destroyed Sri Lanka with his sensational piece of bowling not too long ago, taking six scalps in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo. The Hyderabad-born speedster's exploits skittled the hosts only for 50 as the Men in Blue won by 10 wickets to lift the trophy.

He was also in the thick of things when India beat the Island nation by a massive 317 runs in Thiruvanthapuram, taking four wickets as the opposition managed only 73.

Mendis won the toss and sent the home side into bat at the Wankhede Stadium. Although Dilshan Madushanka picked up five wickets, India's batting proved far too strong as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer struck half-centuries to set up a 358-run chase for the 1996 World Cup winners.

India officially sealed their spot in the semi-finals following their 302-run victory over Sri Lanka, becoming the first team to do so in this edition.