[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's double strike gives India perfect start with ball in IND vs ENG 2023 World Cup match

Jasprit Bumrah provided India with exactly the start that they needed, picking up back-to-back wickets and pegging England back in their 2023 World Cup encounter in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

England had gotten off to a solid start as they scored 30 runs without the loss of any wicket, with both Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow looking good. However, Bumrah produced his magic and provided the crucial breakthroughs that the hosts badly needed.

From around the wicket, Jasprit Bumrah first got Malan chopping onto his stumps. The very next delivery, Joe Root tried to hit a big booming inswinger through midwicket but was trapped right in front.

While Malan made 16, Root departed for a golden duck.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami give India a dream start

Defending just 230 runs to win and with dew likely to be a factor, India needed to keep picking up wickets at regular intervals to stay in the game. Mohammed Siraj didn't quite start his first spell the way he would have wanted, but Jasprit Bumrah was right on the money and economical as usual.

The pressure made Malan play a false shot and Root's wicket was also crucial as he was capable of anchoring England in the chase. Captain Rohit Sharma then brought Mohammed Shami into the attack from the other end and the move worked wonders.

Shami caused Ben Stokes a lot of problems as the latter just couldn't get him away no matter how hard he tried. In the end, even Stokes was dismissed for a duck, done by a brilliant inswinger. Bairstow tried to soak in the pressure, but even he was dismissed, chopping one onto his stumps after 14 runs.

The Men in Blue have headed into the drinks break, with England in a precarious situation at 45/4. The spinners will now have to ensure that they keep the pressure on and keep chipping away with more wickets.