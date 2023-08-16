[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah sends thunderbolts in nets ahead of India vs Ireland T20Is

The upcoming three-match Ireland T20I series will mark Jasprit Bumrah's return to competitive cricket after nearly 11 months. He was last seen in action during the T20I series against Australia in September 2022.

Bumrah suffered a stress fracture in his back and underwent rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He missed some crucial encounters, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The right-arm pacer will lead a young contingent against Ireland, which gets underway in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

Ahead of the first T20I, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a small clip of Jasprit Bumrah shedding fire at the nets. In the small video, the Saurashtra-born cricketer bowled a deadly bouncer before following it up with a toe-crushing yorker.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Bumrah would look to get into the groove before the 2023 Asia Cup and the all-important ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year.

He, meanwhile, will have the responsibility of leading a young side as the Indian think tank continues to audition for the next year's ICC T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in the West Indies and the USA.

The three T20Is will be played on August 18, 20, and 23 at Malahide in Dublin.

"Have some little bit of hiccups here and there" - Laxmipathy Balaji on Jasprit Bumrah's return

Former Indian pacer Laxmipathy Balaji highlighted that Jasprit Bumrah will have some hiccups on his much-anticipated return to international cricket during the Ireland series.

“Any back surgery, it’ll have some little bit of hiccups here and there," Balaji told Sportstar. "But that is the maximum you can do. For conservative healing, if it has not healed, and you have the surgery option and to take it and then come back, it’s the last stage... So, everything is going to be new (for him), and again getting back, there will be challenges, but that is what makes individuals perform higher."

India, led by Bumrah, will look to get back to winning ways after losing 2-3 in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.