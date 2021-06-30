[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah makes Instagram go "aww", post adorable picture with wife Sanjana Ganesan

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is over and that gives the Indian players some much-needed downtime. For Jasprit Bumrah, it's about spending some quality time with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan.

The quick took to Instagram to share an image of him and Sanjana seated on a park bench all smiles. He captioned the image: "Smiling at you."

The picture garnered some "oohs" and "awws" from fans who wished the couple well. You can view the post below.

Earlier this month, the duo also caused hearts to flutter when they interacted for an ICC snippet. Bumrah was interviewed by Sanjana, who also served as the host.

The interview contained several humorous moments, including Jasprit Bumrah blushing while explaining a picture in which he could be seen showcasing his abs.

The clip starts with some cute banter between Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan. The interview involved the Indian pacer going through some of his pictures on Instagram and recollecting the events.

Retweeting the clip was Dinesh Karthik, who took to Twitter to pull Bumrah's leg.

"Hahhaha such a cute video , thoroughly enjoyed it .Good to see @Jaspritbumrah93 blushing eh 😉, as a batter you don't see that often 😊. @SanjanaGanesan clearly hiding all her reactions through the mask. But hey, that was very sweet ❤️ #cutecouple

A quick look at Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana's relationship

The couple married in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members earlier this year. Bumrah had shared the news on Instagram with the caption,

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana.”

Jasprit Bumrah's next challenge: England

India will face off against England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. The Test series will kick off the second edition of the World Test Championship. After a dismal outing against NZ, the pacer will be keen to make amends against Joe Root & Co.

India squad for Tests against England:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Edited by Arnav Kholkar