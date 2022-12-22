[WATCH] Jaydev Unadkat claims maiden Test wicket following a 12-year wait on Day 1 against Bangladesh 

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat took his maiden Test wicket in the first session of the second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, December 22. The senior bowler made his first Test appearance since 2010 after replacing Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

Unadkat ended up wicketless in his Test debut over a decade ago against South Africa at SuperSport Park, with India losing the contest by an innings and 25 runs. He earned an international recall following Mohammad Shami's injury in the lead-up to the Test series against Bangladesh.

The Shakib-Al-Hasan-led side ventured out to bat after winning the toss and were put to a stern Test by the Indian bowlers. Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav bowled a spirited opening spell before Unadkat was introduced into the attack in the ninth over.

He got into the scheme of things right away, using his tall frame to extract extra bounce off the surface, which has been far from a typical low and slow subcontinent wicket.

BCCI @BCCI



last played a Test match for



After 12 years, he will be donning the whites again today.



#BANvIND 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟 🫡 @JUnadkat last played a Test match for #TeamIndia on December 16, 2010.After 12 years, he will be donning the whites again today. 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟 🫡@JUnadkat last played a Test match for #TeamIndia on December 16, 2010.After 12 years, he will be donning the whites again today.#BANvIND https://t.co/ziQGecIcrE

Opening batter Zakir Hasan could not deal with the extra bounce from a length, causing the ball to hit right on the gloves while attempting to play a half-hearted cut shot, too close to the body. The ball sprung up after the initial contact and the chance was safely pouched by Virat Kohli at fourth slip.

Watch Unadkat's maiden Test wicket right below:

The left-arm seamer held his arms aloft with his eyes closed after finally claiming his maiden Test wicket. He has been among the best performers on the domestic circuit in the recent past and was desperate to represent India in Tests again.

Unadkat's opening spell has left Bangladesh reeling in the first session

At the time of writing, Unadkat is into the seventh over of his spell and has managed to beat the outside edge of the Bangladesh batters on numerous occasions.

He has been potent and on point with his areas, with the extra bounce being the cherry on the cake.

BCCI @BCCI



He has had to wait for 12 years but the moment has arrived as the speedster picks up his first Test wicket.



Zakir Hasan departs for 15 runs.



Live - #BANvIND Maiden Test wicket for @JUnadkat He has had to wait for 12 years but the moment has arrived as the speedster picks up his first Test wicket.Zakir Hasan departs for 15 runs.Live - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDTEST Maiden Test wicket for @JUnadkat 👌👌He has had to wait for 12 years but the moment has arrived as the speedster picks up his first Test wicket. Zakir Hasan departs for 15 runs.Live - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDTEST #BANvIND https://t.co/2nXLkOfniv

Spin has also claimed its stake, with Ravichandran Ashwin getting enough turn and bounce off the very first delivery of his spell. The senior off-spinner struck soon after by dismissing Najmul Shanto by trapping him in front to leave the hosts at 39-2 after 16 overs.

Do you see the left-arm seamer take more wickets in the first session? Let us know what you think.

