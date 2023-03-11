[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues and her Delhi Capitals teammates entertain fans with their dance moves off the field

The Delhi Capitals (DC) players have bonded well off the field during the ongoing inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. A recent video post from the Delhi Capitals' social media handles has confirmed the same.

Several DC players, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Jess Jonassen, and Radha Yadav, can be seen shaking a leg to a groovy Indian song in the video. The Delhi franchise captioned the post:

The Capitals have played three games so far, winning two of these fixtures. They are second in the points table behind the Mumbai Indians. The side are in action against Gujarat Giants in their ninth match of WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium tonight (March 11).

Delhi Capitals restrict Gujarat Giants to 105/9 in WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first in tonight's contest against Delhi Capitals. Pacer Marizanne Kapp wreaked havoc with the new ball and derailed Gujarat's innings inside seven overs by picking up a five-wicket haul.

The Giants' batters looked clueless after her splendid spell, which reduced them to 33/6 in 6.5 overs. Kim Garth (32*) and Georgia Wareham (22) put in a rearguard effort after the collapse to help their side reach 105/9 in 20 overs.

Speaking ahead of the game, DC pacer Shikha Pandey opened up about playing under Meg Lanning and said:

"I think Meg Lanning has been very deceptive and is a bowler's captain. I have been picking her brain in terms of experience, happy to be playing under her. I am happy to bowl with the new ball, as a new ball bowler you can get swing but I haven't been able to pick a lot of wickets.

"I know everyone in the Indian side, but here the environment is different and relaxed. I want to learn as much as I can from overseas players, that's my priority. Trying to soak in the knowledge."

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes