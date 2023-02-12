[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues' winning boundary helps India pull off their highest run-chase in Women's T20 World Cup history

India Women opened their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a victory against Pakistan Women in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. The Women in Blue pulled off their highest successful run-chase in the mega event's history and earned two crucial points in the group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Pakistan Women batted well and posted a 149-run total on the board. Chasing 150 for the win, India Women got off to a good start, with Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma adding 38 runs for the first wicket in 5.1 overs. Verma and Bhatia were back in the pavilion before the 10th over ended.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh guided India home with their contributions in the middle-order. Kaur was dismissed for 16 runs off 12 balls, but Ghosh and Rodrigues remained unbeaten until the end to win the game for the Women in Blue with an over to spare.

Rodrigues finished things off in style with a four on the final ball of the 19th over bowled by Sana Fatima. You can watch the video of the winning moments right here:

Rodrigues also completed her half-century with that boundary. She top-scored for India Women with a 53-run knock. Ghosh supported her to perfection with an unbeaten 31 runs off 20 balls, a knock that consisted of five fours.

"We made some mistakes in the bowling unit"- Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof comments on her team's defeat in Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof led her team from the front with a half-century in the first innings, but her 68-run knock went in vain as India Women won by seven wickets. Commenting on her team's loss in Cape Town, Maroof said at the post-match presentation:

"We were good and in the game all the time. We made some mistakes in the bowling unit. A lot of positives for us but hopefully, we do much better next game."

India Women will play their second match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against West Indies Women on February 15, while Pakistan Women's next fixture is against Ireland Women on the same day.

Get IND-W vs PAK-W Live Score from Womens T20 World Cup 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes