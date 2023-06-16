England's most experienced batter Joe Root declared his intentions in the first over after tea on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday. He played an outrageous reverse sweep off Scott Boland, which sailed comfortably over fine leg for a maximum.

That happened during the 53rd over of the innings, which had started with a boundary from Jonny Bairstow. Root capped it with a six on the second-last ball of the over by stepping wide of the crease and hitting the reverse sweep with ease. The Yorkshire batter played the shot multiple times last summer, too.

Here's the video of his dismissal:

England Cricket @englandcricket



He RAMPS Scott Boland for six!



We'll have what he's having!



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes Anyone know what Rooty had for tea? 🤔He RAMPS Scott Boland for six!We'll have what he's having! Anyone know what Rooty had for tea? 🤔 He RAMPS Scott Boland for six! 🔥 We'll have what he's having! 😉 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/ajXQi3biYK

Before the Tea break, Root completed his fifty even as Australia kept chipping away despite a rapid start by the hosts at Edgbaston.

Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley perished in the first session. Crawley departed for 61 on the last ball before lunch off Boland.

Nathan Lyon ends Jonny Bairstow's partnership with Joe Root

Nathan Lyon celebrates Jonny Bairstow's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon, who had nipped out the dangerous Harry Brook, was successful in breaking another threatening partnership. Bairstow, who was motoring along well, came out to Lyon but missed the ball completely as Alex Carey completed an easy stumping.

England were reduced to 176-5 after Ben Stokes had departed cheaply. However, Bairstow joined hands with former captain Root to lead the hosts' fightback. Earlier, England captain Stokes had won the toss and chose to bat first.

While England had announced their playing XI much earlier, the visitors kept their cards closed.

The newly crowned World Test champions pulled off a selection gamble, dropping Mitchell Starc for Josh Hazlewood, who had missed the marquee fixture against India at the Kennington Oval due to injury problems.

Nevertheless, the right-arm seamer vindicated his selection by nipping out Duckett and Stokes. Despite the loss of early wickets, it looks like a good toss to win for the hosts, as the pitch is likely to slow down later in the game.

Australia will take confidence from their win against England at the venue four years ago.

Poll : 0 votes